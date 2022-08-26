CULTURE IN CONTEXT — FROM THE EMANCIPATOR SEP 1, 2022 Talking The Talk African American family posed for portrait seated on lawn. (W. E. B. Du Bois/Library of Congress) When you think about The Talk, what comes to mind? Is it the lessons your parents taught you about being safe out in the world? Was it about responsible sexual behavior, and having respect for yourself and others? Was it about your bodily autonomy and your right to enforce your own boundaries? Your right to define who you are for yourself?



Parents, have you given The Talk to your children? Was it about being safe as a person of color during an interaction with police to avoid fatal consequences? Was the conversation about how a wide variety of gatekeepers — admissions boards, shopkeepers, strangers sitting next to them on the subway — who may make value judgments about them based solely on what they see on the surface? Or where they live? The language they speak? What their clothing or headwear reveals about their beliefs?



The Emancipator co-editors in chief Amber Payne and Deborah D. Douglas open a window into some of the most difficult and urgent conversations that take place between parents, guardians and other caretakers, and children. The Talk contributors. From top left: Rebecca Cokley, Vidya Krishnan, Nick Martin, Kristen L. Pope, Matt Richardson, Omise’eke Natasha Tinsley, Joanna Schroeder, and Ekjoatroop Kaur. For Rebecca Cokley, both the talk she received from her parents, and the one she gave when she became a mother, were about navigating the world, and the ableism within it, with achondroplasia: “We train our kids to know the difference between genuine friendship, tokenization, and inspiration porn.”



From queer couple Omise’eke Natasha Tinsley and Matt Richardson: “Teaching our daughter that she’s perfect and powerful just because she is, opening spaces for her to be all she can imagine, mirroring back how she matters when the news pronounces her future dead — this is the hardest part of parenting a Black LGBTQ child.”



And join me at noon Friday for a Twitter Spaces discussion with our contributors and The Emancipator community as we talk The Talk. A step toward repairing the student debt breach Students outside Howard College of Medicine, May 3, 1979. (Thomas J. O'Halloran/ Library of Congress President Biden’s executive action slashing $10,000 in the student loan balances of millions of Americans was more than a belated campaign promise kept: As I wrote in The Emancipator, it’s a first step toward addressing one of the biggest contributors to America’s racial wealth gap.



As we know, for Black and Brown college students, student loans are a terrible deal. This kind of debt is an ever-present anchor for those who complete college and pursue their chosen careers, and those who don’t manage to finish.



The plan provides $20,000 in Pell Grant debt forgiveness for qualifying borrowers, as well as income-determined repayment programs, and expanded public sector loan forgiveness. But it won’t erase the racial gap.



“It’s not everything we need to do by a long shot,” Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren said at The Globe editorial meeting I attended this week. “There is more good that we can do.”



That will require congressional action. Democrats have proposed bills to boost funding to slash the cost of public colleges and universities, as well as increase funding to HBCUs. Now, Warren said, they will need to win in the midterms and eliminate the 60-vote filibuster rule in the U.S. Senate to get legislation to the floor.



“Higher ed is not helping level the playing field, it is dividing those who are born into families who can afford to pay for it from the families that are not,” Warren said. “We need a big push to the people disproportionately who are Black or Brown, who are veterans, who are mammas and daddies trying to go back to school, and who are first-generation college students.” Culture in context This year’s U.S. Open is the great Serena Williams’ professional tennis swan song, as she readies to write the next chapters of her still-young life. And October marks the first time U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson takes her seat on the bench. New beginnings for two powerful Black women.



Both women chose an unusual publication to highlight these achievements: Vogue magazine. I haven’t forgotten criticism the magazine and its influential editor Anna Wintour received in recent years for fostering what some have called a racially toxic work environment at the iconic fashion glossy.



There is always room for redemption. I don’t know if Vogue has earned it, but the September issue is a must-read for me on the strength of the Williams cover story and essay about her decision to evolve beyond a life focused squarely on tennis. Also compelling: an ode to Justice Jackson, crafted by ImeIme Umana, a public defender who honors the judge’s barrier-breaking moves while lifting others up on her way to the top court in the nation. Amber Payne, co-editor in chief of The Emancipator. You don’t want to miss this year’s Globe Summit: The Next Boston. The Emancipator’s co-editor in chief, Amber Payne, will host a conversation with journalist Audie Cornish entitled “Making Space in Media.” Join in for a candid conversation about her experience as a prominent Black woman in a competitive news landscape and a trusted voice audiences rely on to narrate our world. You can RSVP right here. Until next time,



Kimberly Atkins Stohr

Senior opinion writer and columnist

The Boston Globe