The loss of Black residents stands out from the overall trend of the city not only becoming more diverse, but also bigger overall. The Hub’s rapid overall population growth over the last decade has bucked the national trend of people leaving the “old and cold” North for warmer climates in the South and West.The number of Bostonians identifying as multiracial ballooned from just less than 15,000 in 2010 to more than 32,000 in 2020. That reflects a national upward trend in Americans identifying as more than one race, driven not only by an increase in the number of multiracial Americans but also by other factors , including changes to census reporting to better capture diversity, as well as the increase in awareness of genealogical background through the use of home DNA ancestry tests.“[The year] 2000 was the first year that people were allowed to self-identify as more than one race,” Dr. Monica Wang, associate director of narrative at the Boston University Center for Antiracist Research and a co-founders of The Emancipator , told me.Wang, who is also an associate professor at the BU School of Public Health and an adjunct associate professor at the T.H. Chan School of Public Health at Harvard University, stressed the need to broaden standardized collection of racial data, including data on multiracial individuals. That is crucial in areas like healthcare, where race and other background data is crucial in understanding how everything from the pandemic, to the environment, to chronic illnesses like heart disease disparately affect different racial groups.“So it’s really important that as the racial diversity in the U.S. is increasing, that healthcare systems are standardizing the collection of data on these categories,” Wang said. But not all systems do – particularly information on people of multiple racial backgrounds. Researchers have found that outdated and incomplete systems of racial data collection not only undercounts the number of multiracial patients but can obscure disparities in healthcare access and outcomes.