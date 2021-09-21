



As hard as Black women work to protect others, to This has been front of mind for me these past couple of weeks. I felt it in the urgent treatment by law enforcement and media coverage of the tragic death of Florida woman Gabby Petito, who was white, juxtaposed with the scores of Black and Brown women in America who vanish with little attention. Globe Opinion columnist Renée Graham put a fine point on it:“Stories about white women in peril serve the same purpose today as they have historically — to fuel white fears about rampant lawlessness that are designed to defy calls for gun reform and heighten policing of Black and Brown men rather than keep women safe,” Graham wrote I saw it this week when Black women experienced a taste of justice with the conviction of serial child sex trafficker R. Kelly, who preyed on Black girls and boys for decades. But it was served with a side of that familiar feeling of justice being delayed too long. Black women, the witnesses who gave gut-wrenching testimony of Kelly’s torture, were finally believed.Even as I look ahead to the U.S. Supreme Court term that begins next week, I see how Black women are vulnerable to the court’s actions. A ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade would deny reproductive justice to millions of Black women, particularly those who are poorer and who live in the South, where most of the recent spate of restrictive abortion laws have been passed. I lay out just why the stakes are so high — and what reproductive justice looks like — in my Globe Opinion column this week.And if the justices tie the hands of states, including Massachusetts, by preventing them from enacting sensible gun regulations, no group would be imperiled more than Black transgender women, already abused and killed at an alarmingly disproportionate rate , usually by firearms Omar Gonzales-Pagan of Lambda Legal, a group that urged the court to uphold state regulations on carrying firearms outside of the home, said the focus on mass shootings is misplaced. Most gun violence is far more personal, particularly when motivated by hate.“We are talking about individual acts of violence where hate has been armed with a gun,” Gonzales-Pagan told me. “We are talking about the continuous epidemic of violence against trans people of color, particularly trans Black women.”As hard as Black women work to protect others, to protect democracy , I keep asking myself: Who protects us?