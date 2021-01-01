



The monument is part of an ongoing national reckoning over our national symbols, including the recent removal of a towering statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee from its pedestal in Richmond, Virginia. Despite



“With all the talk of dismantling systems of white supremacy, people recognize that that cannot be done without a full and complete telling of history,” Lecia Brooks, chief of staff for the Southern Poverty Law Center, told me of the importance of speaking truth about monuments. “You can’t dismantle what you don’t know.” You can read more from Brooks



As Phillipe Copeland, Boston University Center for Antiracist Research assistant director, writes in



“Disinformation goes hand in hand with miseducation,” Copeland writes. “Racism works through people not understanding how it works. Miseducation is part of the second way the forces behind the Jan. 6 Capitol attack have adapted.” And just days after Janey’s remarks at Shirley-Eustis Place, a new monument was dedicated in Boston’s Long Wharf marking the city’s role in the Middle Passage.The monument is part of an ongoing national reckoning over our national symbols, including the recent removal of a towering statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee from its pedestal in Richmond, Virginia. Despite divisive and false rhetoric from some who proclaim Lee a hero and the monument’s removal a travesty, the truth remains: Lee’s fight against the Union was traitorous, and the Confederate monuments erected in the decades since were less about honoring generals than about terrorizing Black Americans “With all the talk of dismantling systems of white supremacy, people recognize that that cannot be done without a full and complete telling of history,” Lecia Brooks, chief of staff for the Southern Poverty Law Center, told me of the importance of speaking truth about monuments. “You can’t dismantle what you don’t know.” You can read more from Brooks in my Globe opinion column As Phillipe Copeland, Boston University Center for Antiracist Research assistant director, writes in his POV essay in BU Today , such clear thinking will allow us to “out-organize the forces organized against antiracism.”“Disinformation goes hand in hand with miseducation,” Copeland writes. “Racism works through people not understanding how it works. Miseducation is part of the second way the forces behind the Jan. 6 Capitol attack have adapted.” Read his piece here