Watching a power play Down South where the Tennessee Comptroller wrote to the 1,337 property owners in the tiny, majority-Black town of Mason (where residents include descendants of enslaved there before Emancipation), asking them to give up their right to actually be a town and self-govern. This comes just when the local economy is about to get a big boost from Ford Motor Co.’s new 4,100-acre electric truck and battery plant.
“In my opinion, it’s time for Mason to relinquish its charter,” Comptroller Jason Mumpower wrote to residents, citing the town’s history of financial mismanagement.
That part is true, according to Tennessee Lookout, which broke the story of this power grab: In 2016, “fraud and mismanagement allegations led to the resignations of nearly all City Hall officials, all of whom were White.” Today’s town leadership is largely part-time and all Black.
Charlane Oliver, co-founder of The Equity Alliance adds perspective in her Tennessee Lookout commentary:
“The way our state bullies Black leaders is rooted in this notion that we are incapable and incompetent of managing million dollar budgets, negotiating deals, leading institutions, and knowing what’s best for our people. Institutionalized racism and authoritarianism is running rampant.”