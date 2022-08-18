CULTURE IN CONTEXT — FROM THE EMANCIPATOR AUGUST 18, 2022 We have to talk about The Talk—A message from The Editors iStock The Emancipator is quite obsessed with the idea of The Talk, the one where Black parents convey a different set of behavioral rules and expectations to their children to keep them safe — and alive.



We’re also invested in what that conversation looks like along the lines of ethnicity, ability, sexuality, immigration status, and gender. How does White supremacy and patriarchy — the things that hold us back — affect people living at the intersection of these identities?



They must get a version of The Talk, too.



Starting Aug. 29, we will find out. Parents who embody these identities will tell us what they tell their children so they can go out in the world and be physically and psychologically safe. Adobe You’ll hear from Curtis Chin, a Chinese American writer who grew up in the Detroit area, telling us about what it was like to be othered. You’ll hear from Omise'eke Tinsley and Matt Richardson, a queer couple with a queer daughter and their committment to keep her safe. Kristen Pope explores the nuances of being young, Black, and female. Nick Martin peels back layers of the Indigenous experience. Rebecca Cokley explores ability, and Vidya Krishnan takes us to families who embody the “model minority,” India’s diaspora in the States. Last but not least, Joanna Schroeder reminds us White supremacy hurts us all, even White children. Look forward to her lessons to keep White children safe from psychic assaults, typically found on social media, designed to move children to a position of hate from a default of love.



We’re inspired by Jabari Asim, the prolific Boston-based author, who spoke powerfully into the moment that was Ferguson, Missouri, in 2014 with his viral poem, “The Talk.” The poem read every Black parent's heart (and auntie's, uncle's, and cousin's) who worry about what happens to Black children when they leave the safety of home each day. The fate of Trayvon Martin in Florida two years earlier and the callous regard of Tamir Rice in Cleveland in 2014, sent a flood of fear to the forefront in Black communities.



Channeling Langston Hughes, Asim’s “The Talk” begins:



It’s more than time we had that talk

about what to say and where to walk,

how to act and how to strive,

how to be upright and stay alive.

How to live and how to learn,

how to dig and be dug in return. Shutterstock Our series, The Talk, will describe the experience of our cultural landscape and why these lessons endure. We invite you to read and follow The Emancipator as we explore the unwritten “rules” of navigating the high-stakes scenario of living and being a kid in America.



But we also want to know what kind of conversation you give to your children or got from your parents? We encourage you to share your experiences here. We may share a selection on The Emancipator platforms.

Here’s how The Talk played out in our households Amber at age 12, posing in her favorite Guess Jeans T-shirt. I’m a biracial Black woman with parents who strived to raise their three kids in the age of the “colorblind” ’90s Benetton ad. The messaging wasn’t around racism but around working hard and being the best person we could be. My mom says she wanted to instill that our character, morals, and spiritual values transcended all, and we should never feel inferior or superior to anyone. We were taught to embrace our differences – from the way we looked different from anyone else in the neighborhood to the way we acted differently because of our conservative religious upbringing. I only learned as an adult that some of the kids we weren’t allowed to play with had called my brother the n-word or had parents who were hostile to mine. We were shielded from that and taught it’s not about skin color, it’s about who you are.

— Amber Little Miss Debbie Douglas. The Talk, for me, was gendered. It acknowledged the notion that society doesn’t necessarily view Black women’s and girls’ bodies as their own. In so many words and gestures, the conversation dealt with protecting my physical space so my mental space and my soul could remain unmolested. The racial component was less said than understood. Wider society was dangerous because White supremacy made it so. Respectability politics was bound up in this because the message I received is that it was on me to behave a certain way to maintain peaceful conditions and ward away those who would take advantage and thwart my ability to thrive. Today, I disavow any need to use respectability to get others to recognize my humanity. But the need for psychic and physical protection has never been more real.

— Deborah Until next time,



Amber Payne and Deborah D. Douglas

Editors-in-Chief

The Emancipator