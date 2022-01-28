CULTURE IN CONTEXT — FROM THE EMANCIPATOR FEB 24, 2022 Broadening the lens of Black History Month Wilma Rudolph at the finish line during 50-yard dash at a track meet in Madison Square Garden in 1961. (Library of Congress) I recall when I first really became aware of Black History Month: In my elementary school, the occasion was marked by an all-school assembly, and some students — including me — were selected to dress up as a Black historical feature. I wanted to be Wilma Rudolph, the record-breaking Olympic sprinter. But another student chose her first, so I was abolitionist and women’s rights pioneer Sojourner Truth. I recall sitting on the stage, dressed in a long frock, waiting to recite a short bio of Truth in the first-person, surrounded by classmates depicting Arthur Ashe, Benjamin Banneker, Harriet Tubman, and others.



At the time, it felt wonderful to me to learn of these great Black Americans. But as years passed, I grew frustrated by the commemoration: Why is it the shortest month of the year? Why are the same handful of Black Americans featured in most celebrations? Are we to be honored only when we fight for our own rights, often at the expense of our own freedom, our own bodies, our own lives? Or when we are the first to do the things we should all be able to do?



I am pondering these questions again as another historic first is set to take place at the close of Black History Month 2022: the nomination of the first Black woman to the U.S. Supreme Court. I wrote about how the nominee will face an exceptionalism paradox: She will have to disprove the notion that her very nomination is an act of undeserved affirmative action by touting her stellar qualifications, when we all already know the fact she has made it to this position means she has spent her whole life overcoming barriers not faced by her white, male counterparts. She will be superqualified.



She’ll be seen as a hero and stand with the Rudolphs and Truths and Bannekers of Black history. But why do we see and celebrate our heroes through such a narrow lens?



In a thoughtful New York Times essay, Esau McCaulley describes how this framing may give Black Americans heroes, but it also “left me with a feeling that there was a long list of things Black people had never done, and my job was to find one of those things and check it off the list.”



“Then we could stand before the world and say: We have done all the things. Can we have justice now?” McCaulley writes. Black American troops board a train in Fort Hayes, Ohio, during World War II. They were segregated in all branches of the military based on the belief that they were less capable than white service members. (Library of Congress) This made me think of all the nameless Black heroes who built our nation. The enslaved individuals whose labor built our monuments, including the U.S. Capitol and White House. The brave service people who fought for our nation, including my great, great, great grandfather, Henry Crenshaw, who was born into enslavement but fought in the Union Army during the Civil War to earn his emancipation. The factory workers, like three of my grandparents who migrated to Michigan from Georgia, Arkansas, and Iowa to work in Detroit’s auto manufacturing plants.



Kimberly Atkins Stohr

Senior opinion writer and columnist

The Boston Globe