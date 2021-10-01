



But what is clear is, at a time when legislative action to redress our broken criminal legal system Though part of my job is being a legal analyst, there are some legal maxims so basic everyone already knows them — like, for example, “innocent until proven guilty.”But did you know for some people whose rights are unduly violated by police that basic principle is turned, in the words of one Supreme Court justice, “upside-down?”The court in October heard arguments in a case that could close a legal loophole requiring people who are falsely arrested or detained to show proof of their innocence before they can sue for the violation of their constitutional rights. The problem is usually, such proof doesn’t exist.In most of these cases, there is no trial, no judge or jury, and therefore no “not guilty” verdict. Instead, the cases are dropped by police.The “indications-of-innocence” standard for bringing a civil suit, according to a friend-of-the-court brief filed in the case by the Boston University Center for Antiracist Research, serves as yet another brick in the wall of systemic racism in the criminal legal system.Data show Black Americans are disproportionately more likely to be accused of crimes they didn’t commit. ​​They account for about 12% of the population yet make up nearly half of wrongful convictions since 1989.“In the United States, racialized police misconduct is endemic,” wrote Jasmine Gonzales Rose, the center’s deputy director of research and policy, and co-author of the brief, in a Globe Opinion piece “Law enforcement officers too often cover up their abuses of BIPOC with false ‘cover charges’ such as resisting arrest,” Gonzales Rose continued. “The victims of police cover charges then suffer arrest, jail, court appearances, and all the collateral consequences (legal fees, lost wages and jobs) that come with prosecution. However, because the charges were trumped up, no meaningful evidence exists, and the case is eventually dismissed.”During oral arguments, Justice Brett Kavanaugh noted such a rule “would seem to have the perverse consequence of ensuring that some of the most deserving plaintiffs, those who were falsely accused and whose cases were dismissed early on, could not sue unless they could … dig into the prosecutor's mindset, whereas those who went to trial could sue.“What would be the sense of having kind of an upside-down rule like that?” Kavanaugh said.Judges often play devil’s advocate during arguments, so it’s unclear how Kavanaugh or the other justices will rule in this case.But what is clear is, at a time when legislative action to redress our broken criminal legal system seems less and less likely , there are opportunities to find solutions elsewhere, if people, including the justices of the court, are willing to take them.